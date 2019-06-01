Erlacher Jr., Paul Francis "Bud"

Paul Francis Erlacher, Jr., (Bud) 96, of Milford, beloved husband of Lesley (Field) Erlacher, entered eternal rest on May 30, 2019, surrounded by his caring and loving family. He was born on December 11, 1922 in Milford to the late Paul F. and Margaret Catherine (Maher) Erlacher, Sr.

Paul proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Army/Air Force; as a Sergeant in the Medic Corps. He was a charter member of the American Legion Post 196. Paul held degrees from both Quinnipiac University and University of Bridgeport. He was a local business owner selling real estate and insurance. In his retirement years, he worked as a part-time security guard at Milford Jai Alai. He was a member of St. Peter's Church and will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to his loving wife, Lesley, Paul is survived by his children, Reed (Leigh) Erlacher, Lesley (Sam) Salokas, Lisa (Ron) Jovanelly, and Laura Erlacher; his grandchildren, Dr. Claire Erlacher-Reid, Lesley Dieffenbacher, Denis Salokas, Amy and Beth Jovanelly, and Eric, Nicole and Megan Gossett; his great-grandchildren, Sarah Flaws, Liam and Emily Dieffenbacher, and Elena and Isabella Salokas. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his son, Paul F. Erlacher, III, and by his brother, Graham Erlacher.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, 71 River St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial with Military Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Peter's Church for their local mission/outreach programs within the community. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff of Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 2, 2019