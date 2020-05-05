Fresco, Paul
Paul Fresco of Branford died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the brother of Carol Fresco of Meriden. Paul was born on September 16, 1954, a son of the late Edward and Mary Marrone Fresco. He worked for Tilcon in North Haven for many years. Paul enjoyed landscaping and enjoyed working in his yard and gardens.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.