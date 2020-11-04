Whittaker, Paul G.Paul G. Whittaker, age 83, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Margery Wheaton Whittaker, died peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at CT Hospice. Paul was born in New Haven on August 21, 1937 to the late Cyril and Irma Cole Whittaker and graduated from Milford High School in 1957. He was an engineer for US Motors for many years and retired as a technical representative at Xerox. Paul was known to always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a talented handyman who could do anything from car repairs to carpentry. He also loved NASCAR and flintknapping. Survivors include his children: Dana Lee DeAngelis (Rocco) of Orange and Debra Lyn Levy (David) of Trumbull; five grandchildren, Dahlia Jayne, Roswell Paul and Daisy Ann DeAngelis and Emerson David and Killian Isaac Levy, brother, Wallace Whittaker (Peggy) of AZ and Nancy Connors (Jim) of Milford and several nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his brother Bart Whittaker.Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, November 6th at 11:00 a.m. in The Orange Center Cemetery. Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Closer to Free Fund or to CT Hospice in Branford. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit,