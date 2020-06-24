Horoschak, Paul
Paul Horoschak, a 96 year old lifelong Ansonia resident and husband to the late Anna Vavkek Horoschak, entered into eternal rest June 23 at Griffin Hospital. He was born March 23, 1924 in Derby, son of the late Andrew and Justina Machnicz Horoschak. Paul was a combat veteran of World War II, serving in a mortar unit attached to the Third Infantry Division. He participated in campaigns in Italy, North Africa, Sicily and the south of France. A member of The Three Saints Orthodox Church, Paul worked as a supervisor for Avco Lycoming Co. After retirement, he served as a school crossing guard in Ansonia. In addition to his wife, Paul was predeceased by his daughter Marianne Metcalf, brother Walter Horoschak and step father Daniel Koltko. He leaves his son-in-law John Metcalf of Guilford, grandsons Andrew Metcalf of Guilford, Matthew Metcalf and wife Kelly of Silver Springs, MD, niece Sandy Gillen and husband Bill of Seymour and nephew Norman Lanpher and wife Penny of Springfield, VA. He will be buried privately with military honors accorded in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. There are no calling hours. Donations in his memory may be made to his church, The Three Saints Orthodox Church, 26 Howard Ave., Ansonia, CT 06401. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 24, 2020.