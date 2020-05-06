Hunt, Paul
Paul W. Hunt, 79 of 75 Pleasant Drive, Hamden, peacefully left this world after a short illness on May 4, 2020. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 1961, worked for the Hospital of St. Raphael for 26 years and was an avid supporter of the special needs community. He spent his retirement years traveling, perfecting his carpentry skills and spending time with his loving family and friends. He leaves his beloved wife Anne G. Hunt; his children, Paul & Denise Hunt of Hopewell, NJ, Richard Hunt of Wallingford and Jeffrey Hunt of New Haven; his grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Hunt of Hopewell and Abbie Dunphy of West Haven; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Julius & June Gallo of Hamden, Raymond Kasten & Maryanne McKeon of Cheshire, Nancy Hunt of Sarasota, FL, Dawn Hunt of Northford and many nieces, nephews and their children including Raymond Kasten & Lynn Armour of East Haven, Michael & Julianne Satterwhite of Bethany, David & Lauren DeFelice of Williamsburg, VA, and Keith & Christine Yatcko of West Haven. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur & Edith Hunt of Hamden, brothers and sisters, Donald Hunt, James Hunt and Leah Kellogg and his sister-in-law, Grace G. Kasten.
Interment services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vantage Group, 29 North Plains Hwy. #15, Wallingford, CT 06492 or the Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State Street #1, Hamden, CT 06517. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangement. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 6, 2020.