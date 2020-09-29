1/1
Paul J. Castiglione
Castiglione, Paul J.
Paul John Castiglione, of Branford passed from this life on September 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Haven to the late John and Annette Inglese Castiglione. He is survived by his wife Karen Spambanato Castiglione who he was married to for more than 51 years. He also leaves his children and grandchildren: Tracy Volpe and her husband Ralph and their children Joseph and Michael; Jodi Weaver and her husband Warren and their children, Ethan and Dylan; and Paul and his wife Karen and their children Abigail and Tatum. Paul also leaves a sister Jean Kelly, a niece Nicole Staples, nephew Michael Kelly, uncle Robert (Jean) Castiglione and sister-in-law Diane Spambanato. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law James "Spamby" Spambanato. Paul was a man of many talents and interests. He completed his education in electronics and served in the National Guard. He was employed by Western Electric and AT&T for many years. He also worked as an EMT for New Haven Ambulance, was a professional painter, and ran a successful business, Sir Speedy Printing. While working for New Haven Ambulance, Paul received a Merit Award recognizing his efforts in saving a patient's life. As a father of young children, he was totally involved in his children's activities, whether coaching athletic teams or hosting dinners for team members and their families. He continued to support all the activities of his grandchildren who were the love and light of his life until illness prevented him from being their best cheerleader. Paul was a man of simple pleasures; he enjoyed boating, camping, fishing and having family and friends at his home. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and devotion and commitment to his family whom he treasured. Pauls' family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Joseph Cardinale, Dr. Joyce Chung, Dr. George Yavorek and the entire staff of Verdi 3 South.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue in North Haven on Friday at 12:00 Noon. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all services. Share a memory and sign Paul's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
