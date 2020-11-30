DeStefano, Paul J. Jr.
Paul J. DeStefano, Jr., 53, passed away November 27. Born September 28, 1967, to Marianne and the late Paul DeStefano. He leaves behind his sisters Jill DeStefano, Amy Brewer, and Jessica and her husband Derek Torre, niece Emily Brewer, and nephews Benjamin and Paul John (PJ) Torre. Paul attended The Elizabeth Ives School, Hamden, and Benhaven School, New Haven. Paul was a resident of Benhaven's Northside Residence 1981-1990 and resident of Opportunity House/Gamma 1990-2020. Donations may be made in Paul's memory to Opportunity House, 320 Old Hill Road, Hamden, CT 06514. There will be no calling hours. Private entombment in All Saints Mausoleum. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com