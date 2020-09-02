Esposito Sr, Paul J

In East Haven, Sep. 1, 2020, Paul J. Esposito Sr., husband of Annete Melotti Esposito, son of the late Louis and Lucille Valenti Esposito. Father of Maria (Don) Schilder, Paul J. Esposito Jr. and Step-Father of Annette (Richard) Miller. Brother of David "Woody" (Roseann) Esposito and Nina Lockery. Grandfather of Olivia and Jeremy Schilder and Harry, Paul the third, and David Esposito, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends Bob Brangi and Tony Geraci.

Paul was a member of the National Guard, American Legion Post 89, Local 33 Asbestos Workers, Civil Service Commission of East Haven, retired from Town Fair Tire he was a lifelong NY Yankees and NY Giants fan, as well as an avid reader.

A private Graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery. New Haven Funeral Service in charge of arrangements.



