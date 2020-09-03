1/1
Paul J. Esposito Sr.
1942 - 2020
Esposito Sr., Paul J.
Paul J. Esposito, Sr., age 77 of East Haven, died on September 1, 2020 due to Pancreatic cancer. He was born on November 20th, 1942 to the late Louis A. Esposito and Lucille Valente Esposito. He leaves behind his wife Annette Melotti Esposito, his daughter Maria (Don) Schilder, his son Paul J. Esposito Jr, and step-daughter Annette (Richard) Miller. His brother David "Woody" (Roseann) Esposito and his sister Nina Lockery. His beloved grandchildren Olivia and Jeremy Schilder and Harry, Paul III and David Esposito as well as nieces, nephews and friends Bob Brangi and Tony Geraci.
Paul was a member of the CT National Guard 1960-1965 and the American Legion Post 89. He was a member of Local 33 Asbestos Workers and retired from Town Fair Tire. He served on the Civil Service Commission of East Haven, and was a lifelong avid reader, and NY Yankees and NY Giants fan.
A private Graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery. New Haven Funeral Service in charge of arrangements.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Haven Funeral Service
1368 State Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-777-2309
Memories & Condolences
14 entries
September 3, 2020
Dear Maria and Don and Family,
We are so sorry to read of your Father's death and want to extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family. May your memories comfort you during this difficult time.
Love,
Barbara and George Coulombe
George & Barbara Coulombe
Teacher
September 3, 2020
Maria Mortali
September 3, 2020
Dear Maria, Don, Olivia, and Jeremy,
We grieve in your loss and send prayers for peace and courage. Our hearts and minds are with you.
All the love,
Philip, Maria, Duncan, and Tao
Maria Mortali
Friend
September 3, 2020
Very sorry for your loss Woody, wishing you and your family the best at this difficult time.
John Hines
Friend
September 3, 2020
Paul will be long remembered by many. The wonderful memories and the happiness that we shared, will be with me forever. My heartfelt sympathy goes to you.
Patricia Moran
Family
September 3, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to the Esposito family
Mike and Theresa Liso
Friend
September 3, 2020


Sleep in peace with the Angels Paul.
Maria Ann Smith
Family
September 3, 2020
Dear Esposito Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Paul’s passing. I know he lived you all very much. God bless your family.
Denise Consiglio
Friend
September 3, 2020
Dear Esposito Family,
I am so sad to hear that Paul passed away. My heartfelt sympathy to all of you. God bless your family.
Denise Consiglio
Friend
September 2, 2020
Our sympathies to Annette and the entire family. Paul was a great guy. He will always remain in our hearts and prayers. He is free of his pain now. Rest in peace Paul.
Warmest regards,
Your neighbors Pat and Nancy Lorenti.
Pat and Nancy Lorenti
Neighbor
September 2, 2020
So sorry to hear about paul
Edward malone
Friend
September 2, 2020
In loving memory of a great guy whom we all went to at Ocean Village.
You will be remembered and missed by all. Rest In Peace,Paul ☮
Maria Inzero
Maria Inzero
Neighbor
September 2, 2020
HEY WOODY I AM VERY SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT PAUL.
I WILL MISS HIM WE HAVE BEEN MEETING AT THE PICNIC AND WE WOULD HASH OUT AND MAKE THE UNION ALL OVER AGAIN !
FRANK SOMMO
September 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Phil - Maureen levatino
Friend
