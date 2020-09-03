Esposito Sr., Paul J.

Paul J. Esposito, Sr., age 77 of East Haven, died on September 1, 2020 due to Pancreatic cancer. He was born on November 20th, 1942 to the late Louis A. Esposito and Lucille Valente Esposito. He leaves behind his wife Annette Melotti Esposito, his daughter Maria (Don) Schilder, his son Paul J. Esposito Jr, and step-daughter Annette (Richard) Miller. His brother David "Woody" (Roseann) Esposito and his sister Nina Lockery. His beloved grandchildren Olivia and Jeremy Schilder and Harry, Paul III and David Esposito as well as nieces, nephews and friends Bob Brangi and Tony Geraci.

Paul was a member of the CT National Guard 1960-1965 and the American Legion Post 89. He was a member of Local 33 Asbestos Workers and retired from Town Fair Tire. He served on the Civil Service Commission of East Haven, and was a lifelong avid reader, and NY Yankees and NY Giants fan.

A private Graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery. New Haven Funeral Service in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store