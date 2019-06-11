Weber, Paul J.

Paul J. Weber, 58, of Southborough, MA passed away suddenly when stricken ill at his home on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Catherine M. (Kundrath) Weber for the past 31 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Florence (Neesham) Weber of Clinton, and the late Francis Paul Weber. Paul was a 1978 graduate of The Morgan School in Clinton and earned a bachelor's degree from Boston College in 1982. He was a software developer for Harvard Bioscience of Holliston, MA. Paul was a great friend to many and surrounded himself with good friends, music and food. He was an amazing musician, and was asked to bring his guitar wherever he visited. Paul loved the outdoors, especially kayaking and hiking in National Parks throughout the United States. One of the highlights of his life was hiking in Alaska with his son Benjamin. He will be sorely missed.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Benjamin Weber of Southborough, MA and his sister, Nancy Guindon of Clinton. Along with his dad, Paul was also predeceased by his sister, Susan Weber.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 12:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation in Clinton. A burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ben Weber Scholarship and Family Fund on GoFundMe.

Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019