Paul L. Hannan, 71, passed away on March 10, 2019.
Paul grew up in West Haven, son of the late Edward T. and Verna (Craigie) Hannan. A graduate of West Haven High School, Paul volunteered to serve his country, joined the Army and did a tour in Vietnam. After the Army he worked for the New Haven/Amtrak Railroad.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Carol (Waldron) Hannan, step-daughters Debbie and Suzanne Lewicki and son, Edward J. Hannan. Paul was a proud grandfather to Caroline, Trevor, Braylon and great-grandfather to Abby. Paul will be greatly missed by his sisters, Verna Jefferson and Joyce Hannan-Story, his many nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and great nephews and his good friend, Carol Blakeman.
Paul was pre-deceased by his brother Edward A. Hannan.
At his request, all services are private. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019
