Michaelson, Paul
Paul Michaelson, 79, of Siesta Key, Florida and Shelton, CT, passed away on January 31, 2020. Paul was born in New York, NY on November 10, 1940 and was the son of the late Harry and Frieda Michaelson.
Paul grew up in Hartford and was a First Gen graduate of the University of Hartford. He was the founder and president of Medical Industries in Bloomfield, CT where he was also a member of Rotary. In retirement, Paul volunteered overseas with the International Executive Service Corps and domestically with a variety of organizations. Paul was a lover of life - an avid traveler, passionate about food, wine, family and friends.
Paul was predeceased by the late Marilyn (Cheerman) Michaelson and survived by Janet (Weiswasser) Michaelson. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his son Marc Michaelson (Tanya) and daughter Julie Michaelson (Anthony Massaro), step-children Daniel Weiswasser, Michael Weiswasser (Kelly) and Julie Weiswasser (Andrew), and grandchildren Zachary, Jake, Ben, Alex, Zoe, Amelie, Phineas, Lily, and Peter. A special heartfelt thanks to Kyle Wilson for his loving care of Paul and our entire family.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Or Shalom Synagogue, 205 Old Grassy Hill Rd., Orange, CT. Interment will be private. A Period of mourning will be observed at 32 Waterford Lane, Shelton on Monday, February 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be given to the Yale Comprehensive Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy Program (Yale Physicians Building, 800 Howard Avenue, 2nd Floor, New Haven, CT 06519, c/o Dr. Dan Jacoby) or the Cardiac Amyloidosis Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital (75 Francis Street, Boston, MA 02115 c/o Dr. Rodney Falk). Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020