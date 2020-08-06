1/1
Paul N. D'Ambrosia Sr.
D'Ambrosia Sr., Paul N.
Paul N. D'Ambrosia Sr., 68, of East Haven, peacefully passed away at his home on August 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Nicholas and Anna D'Ambrosia. He is survived by his children Gina (Jay) Macholl, Paul (Nikki) D'Ambrosia and Marc D'Ambrosia, as well as his former wife and lifelong friend Maria D'Ambrosia. In addition, he is survived by Dave and Nick (Gail) D'Ambrosia. Paul was a proud "Pop Pop" to Jason and Jeremy Macholl and Grace and Ariana D'Ambrosia. He spent his entire career working with his brothers in the family's business, N&D Sports.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday morning from 8:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent DePaul Church in East Haven. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing are required and a maximum of 100 people are allowed in Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Please visit www.iovanne.com to share a memory and to view Paul's full obituary.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2020.
