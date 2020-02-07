|
DeAngelo, Paul R.
Paul R DeAngelo, age 75, of West Haven passed away on February 6, 2020. He was born in New Haven, son of the late Paul and Mary Rowe DeAngelo. Paul is survived by his fiancée Carol Celmer, his daughters Melissa (Jeff Stalker) Celmer and their son Jeffery Jr. of North Haven and Jennifer (Frank) Porto and their son Nicholas of East Haddam, his siblings Robert DeAngelo of Milford and William (Tammy) DeAngleo of TX and Rosalind Beckwith of West Haven, his step daughter Dawn DiChello, her son John DiChello and her grandchildren Arianna and Isabella, his step son Andy DiChello and his family, his nephews, his niece and his longtime friend Joseph Palmucci. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen Evans DeAngelo. Paul graduated from West Haven High Class of 1963, enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. Paul worked for Sargent's for 30 years, prior to his retirement. He was also a member of the West Haven Italian American Club and their horseshoe league.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, with military honors. There will be no calling hours. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave on online condolence, please visit our website
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2020