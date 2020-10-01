1/1
Paul R. Faughnan Sr.
Faughnan, Paul R., Sr.
Paul R. Faughnan, Sr. (Ret. NHFD), age 74, of Orange, formerly of West Haven, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Paul leaves his wife Joanne Palmieri Faughnan, his two loving children Paul Faughnan Jr. and Alyssa Faughnan; four sisters Kathleen Giaquinto, Alice Montz, Ellen Castellano, and Mary Proto, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Kathleen Faughnan and his brother Charlie.
Born June 26, 1946, in New Haven, Paul lived in West Haven prior to moving to Orange. He graduated West Haven High in 1964. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp during the 1960's. Paul continued serving his community by joining the New Haven Fire Department in 1968. A respected and accomplished firefighter, receiving numerous accolades, he retired in 1998 after a 30 year career with the department. He was a longtime member of the New Haven Emerald Society. Upon his retirement, he became a delivery driver for Longhini Sausage. He was a true lover of animals and enjoyed walking the West Haven Boardwalk.
On Friday, October 9, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church, (former location of St. John Vianney Church) at 11 o'clock. Military honors will be rendered at church at the conclusion of the mass. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher House of CT, or to Wags and Whiskers (West Haven Animal Shelter). To leave an online message for Paul's family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 1, 2020.
