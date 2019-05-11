Rusanowsky, Paul

Paul Rusanowsky, 88, of Milford, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was married to Marilyn Grace Opas, the love of his life, for 54 years and was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, father-in-law, grandfather and uncle. Paul was the son of Russian immigrants Pavel Daniel and Anna (Gumela) Rusanowsky and was born in his parent's home in Orange, CT on June 25th, 1930. He grew up on the Rusanowsky family farm on Wolf Harbor Rd. in Milford, graduated from Milford High School in 1949 and attended Princeton University.

In 1953, he worked as a reporter for the Ogdensburg Journal in Ogdensburg, NY. He sailed the Great Lakes for the 1956 season as part of the Merchant Marine and then traveled through Europe for 2 years and returned home to work as a reporter for the Bridgeport Telegram. In 1960, he moved to Puerto Rico to work for the San Juan Star as a reporter and later as an editor. In 1964, he married Marilyn Grace Opas, a "New York City Girl". He then became a writer for the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company and wrote speeches for numerous Puerto Rican governors. In 1983, he moved his wife and two daughters back to the family farm in Milford, CT and worked in the Puerto Rican government office in New York City until he retired in 1996.

Paul is survived by his wife, Marilyn Rusanowsky; daughters, Nina Barrett (John) of Milford and Tanya Michaelson (Marc) of Orange; his grandchildren, Patrick & Joshua Barrett & Amelie and Phineas Michaelson; his brother, Daniel Rusanowsky (Helen) of Milford and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Pavel Daniel and Anna Rusanowsky and three of his brothers, Peter, Alexander & Nicholas.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Woodmont United Church of Christ, 1000 New Haven Ave., Milford, CT. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milford Land Conservation Trust at www.milfordlandtrust.com. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019