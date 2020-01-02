New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
260 Bank Street
Seymour, CT 06483
203-888-2021
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
260 Bank Street
Seymour, CT 06483
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
260 Bank Street
Seymour, CT 06483
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of the Good Shepherd
135 Mountain Rd.
Seymour, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Siciliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul S. Siciliano


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul S. Siciliano Obituary
Siciliano, Paul S.
Paul S. Siciliano, age 85 the beloved husband of Angela Ardizzone Siciliano entered into eternal rest at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Paul was born in Rose, Italy on Jan. 28, 1934 son of the late Lorenzo and Carmela Covello Siciliano. He was a devout communicant of The Church Of The Good Shepherd in Seymour. In 1949, Paul moved from Italy to the United States. He worked for the Kerite Company of Seymour. Beginning in 1975, he was the beloved custodian at the Seymour Library for 27 years and was also a self employed mason. He enjoyed making homemade wine, gardening, cooking, raising farm animals and enjoying listening to Italian music. In addition to his beloved wife Angela, he leaves to cherish his memory his son Lorenzo (Gina) Siciliano of Seymour and daughter Carmela Livolsi (Paul Kaplowe) of West Haven, two sisters Ida and Rose Devita of Coscob, CT, beloved grandson Joseph Siciliano of Seymour. Paul was predeceased by three sisters, Gemma and Angela Cufone and Assunta Devita. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6 at The Miller Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St. Seymour. (Opposite Klarides Village) A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Rd. Seymour. Interment will follow in the family plot in St. Augustine Cemetery in Seymour. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorial gifts in Paul's memory may be made to The Seasons Hospice or the Parkinson Disease Association through the funeral home.
(www.millerwardfuneralhome.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -