|
|
Siciliano, Paul S.
Paul S. Siciliano, age 85 the beloved husband of Angela Ardizzone Siciliano entered into eternal rest at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Paul was born in Rose, Italy on Jan. 28, 1934 son of the late Lorenzo and Carmela Covello Siciliano. He was a devout communicant of The Church Of The Good Shepherd in Seymour. In 1949, Paul moved from Italy to the United States. He worked for the Kerite Company of Seymour. Beginning in 1975, he was the beloved custodian at the Seymour Library for 27 years and was also a self employed mason. He enjoyed making homemade wine, gardening, cooking, raising farm animals and enjoying listening to Italian music. In addition to his beloved wife Angela, he leaves to cherish his memory his son Lorenzo (Gina) Siciliano of Seymour and daughter Carmela Livolsi (Paul Kaplowe) of West Haven, two sisters Ida and Rose Devita of Coscob, CT, beloved grandson Joseph Siciliano of Seymour. Paul was predeceased by three sisters, Gemma and Angela Cufone and Assunta Devita. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6 at The Miller Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St. Seymour. (Opposite Klarides Village) A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Rd. Seymour. Interment will follow in the family plot in St. Augustine Cemetery in Seymour. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorial gifts in Paul's memory may be made to The Seasons Hospice or the Parkinson Disease Association through the funeral home.
(www.millerwardfuneralhome.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020