|
|
Santa Barbara, Paul
Paul "Crown" Santa Barbara of Branford died peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Ann Biagioli Santa Barbara. Paul was born in New Haven March 29, 1944, son of the late Thomas and Helen Pianka Santa Barbara. He was the owner and operator of Crown Carting in Branford for thirty years until retiring. He was a past member of the Owenego Beach and Tennis Club in Branford. Paul enjoyed gardening, tennis and bowling. He enjoyed his trips to the casino and he especially loved talking with and spending time with his friends. He and Ann loved their vacations in Aruba. Besides Ann, Paul is survived by his sons, Paul F. (Tara) Santa Barbara of Guilford and Kristopher J. Santa Barbara of Branford; his grandchildren, Skylar, Brayden, Maryn and Madison; and his brother Thomas (Diane) Santa Barbara of Branford. His family would like to thank the Guilford VNA and the staff at the Guilford House for the care given to Paul during his final illness.
Funeral from the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Monday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford at 11:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Visiting hour prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 065405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019