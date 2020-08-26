SPADACENTA Jr, Paul
Paul Spadacenta, Jr., 77, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24th, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Susan DeMartino Spadacenta. Paul was born in New Haven on November 26, 1942 and was the son of the late Paul Spadacenta, Sr. and Anna Messina Spadacenta. He had worked for P & S Trucking, Hemmingway Trucking, Elm City Construction, and later was the owner and operator of the former Paul's Trucking and Paul's Pizza of East Haven. Paul was a member of the Annex Y.M.A. and the Nutmeg Beagle Club. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, going to the casino and music (especially Elvis Presley). Father of Deana Spadacenta (Dave), Maria Johns (Morgan), Paula Sommer (Matt) and Christina Spadacenta. Grandfather of Hannah, Madison, Matthew, Savannah and Peyton. Brother of Anthony Spadacenta, Gerald Spadacenta (Diane), Frank Spadacenta (Sharon), Marie McDevitt (Charles), Madelyn Camera (Vincent) and the late Frances Scarpace and Pasquale Spadacenta. Also survived by his Best Bud the family pet Kaiya.
The visiting hours will be on Sunday, August 30th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning, August 31st at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 (mask and social distancing required). Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com