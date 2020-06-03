Stetson, Paul
On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Paul William Stetson, 79 passed to the beyond while surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late William Paul Stetson, MD. and Cathryn Johnson Stetson Stevenson; also, he leaves his sister Elizabeth (Greg) Chichester of Clinton, CT. With his wife and sweetheart Sandra St. George Stetson they have two sons; William St. George Stetson and Dwight Alexander Stetson who along with his wife Kimberly Lussier Stetson leave two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Amanda Stetson.
Paul was a 1959 graduate of North Haven High School. He has a Bachelor's in Arts and Sciences from the University of Connecticut, a Masters in Biology from Southern Connecticut State University, and from the University of New Haven an MBA and a Senior Professional Certificate in Financial Accounting. He also served 26 years active and reserve in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Air Force. Although he did a small amount of teaching at the college, high school and adult level, most of the working years were spent as the senior financial person at many small businesses.
During working years and into retirement, Paul was always involved with volunteer work in numerous organizations both as a participant and as a Board member; of particular note was his service to the Institute of Management Accountants where he served at local, regional and national levels and did become a National Vice President. Other volunteer activities are numerous and diverse; two unexpected, might be that he was a state certificated sexual assault crisis counselor and a Chevalier with the Amenti del Vino wine society. Along with great love of nature and the outdoors, he was an avid reader. Never ending was his joy of travel especially with Sandra.
The Stetson family would like to thank CT Hospice and the West Haven VA Hospital for his exceptional care and compassion. Burial will be at the Hamden Plains Cemetery on Saturday June 6th, 10:00 a.m. with full Military Honors. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. To honor Paul a contribution to the Connecticut Botanical Society, P.O. Box 9004, New Haven, CT 06532 would be most appreciated. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 3, 2020.