More Obituaries for Paul Stonehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Stonehart

Paul Stonehart Obituary
Stonehart, Paul
Paul Stonehart was born in London, England on February 7th, 1935, the only child of May and Harald Stonehart, a Royal Air Force member who developed the progressive miniaturization of radar systems during WWII. He died peacefully April 3, 2020. Devoted husband of Jo-Ann Veillette (d. 2016), he leaves behind his children, Piers and Rupert Stonehart and Sarah Evans, and three grand-children, Genevieve, Graeme and Vivienne Evans.
Widely recognized as a pioneer and world authority in fuel cell science, nano-materials science, and energy technology, he was a Fellow of both the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Royal Institute of Chemistry. He held a PhD from King's College, Cambridge, where he was the Salter's Scholar. He was awarded the Francis Bacon Medal by the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2004, for his work in Fuel Cell Science and Technology. He held over 100 patents globally, wrote over 200 scientific papers and books, and his research was cited in over 3,000 publications.
Dr. Stonehart served on the faculty at Stanford University and at Branford College, Yale University. He held professorial or lecturing positions at the California Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, The University of Connecticut, Yamanashi Univeristy, Witwatersrand University, Hebrew University, Monash University, the University of Alacante, and the University of Arizona. He was an Emeritus Chair of the American Chemical Society, the Electrochemical Society, the International Society of Electrochemistry, and the Carbon Society.
He proudly rowed crew for Cambridge University's King's College Boat Club First VIII, beating Oxford at the Henley Royal Regatta in 1960. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2020
