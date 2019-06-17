Mennone, Paul V.

Paul V. Mennone 94, of East Haven, beloved husband of the late Elaine Parlato Mennone passed away on June 17, 2019 in the Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Michael (Christine) Mennone of Guilford, Ronald (Marilyn) Mennone of East Haven, Paula (Jay) Preisner of Southington and the late Arlene LaFragola. Grandfather of Michael, Ryan, Kaitlyn and Ronald Mennone, Vincent LaFragola, Jr. and Gabrielle Preisner. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Father-in-law of Vincent LaFragola, Sr. of East Haven. Brother of Rose Pizzuti and Marie Ciresi both of Hamden, Lauretta (Herbert) Feldman of Great Neck, NY Anita (James) Hillman of Brevard, NC, Albert (MaryAnn) Mennone of East Haven and the late Angelo and Michael Mennone. Paul was born in East Haven on January 28, 1925 son of the late Michael and Mary Coppola Mennone. Prior to his retirement, Paul was the owner of Superior Sewer Incorporated. He served his country faithfully in the Navy during WWII.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven THURSDAY morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11:00. Interment with Military Honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on WEDNESDAY from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., Boys Town, NE 68010. Sign Paul's guest book online at:

