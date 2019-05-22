Vaccaro, Jr., Paul

Paul Vaccaro, Jr. of Arden, North Carolina died peacefully on May 20, 2019. He was born in New Haven on January 6, 1984 and was a Judicial Marshal for the State of Connecticut for ten years prior to moving to North Carolina. Paulie loved the outdoors and all things Star Wars. He especially loved fishing and being in the mountains in North Carolina. Paulie was the son of Paul (Enza) Vaccaro, Sr. and Ann (Tom) D'Albero Terranova, brother and best friend to his sister Julianna Vaccaro and brother Raffaele Savinelli. He was the grandson of Marietta D'Albero, Donna Amato, Lorenzo D'Albero and the late Rudy and Marie Vaccaro. Paulie is also survived by his dog Bella as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Vincent dePaul Church at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH ON SATURDAY. Burial will be privately held. Share a memory and sign Paulie's guest book online at

www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 23 to May 24, 2019