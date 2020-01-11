|
Hotchkiss, Paul W.
Paul W. Hotchkiss, 56, a Clinton resident for eighteen years, but a West Haven "Westie" for life, peacefully passed away on Janaury 9, 2020, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Paul leaves behind his three beloved sons, Paul Jr., Joel, and Aden. He was born to Diane Hotchkiss, and the late George B. Hotchkiss Jr. Paul was raised in West Haven, with his four siblings, Deborah (Craig Keller), Betsy (Richard Pelletier), Kathleen (the late George Card, Jr.), and George Hotchkiss III (Susan), with many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Lisa Ruggiero-Hotchkiss, to whose family he remained especially close.
Paul was the owner of East Coast, Testing, Adjusting and Balancing, LLC for over twenty-five years. In his spare time, you would find him at a hockey rink anywhere in the tristate area supporting his boys, spending time with friends, or sharing a laugh with his large extended family. Paul's personal strength, passion, and humor kept him fulfilled until the end. He truly lived a life worth living.
Paul's legacy will live through the many young men he coached throughout the years with West Haven Youth Hockey. As a child, Paul's passion with hockey started with his Dad, and brother George. Throughout his life, Paul was an avid hockey player and coach, but above all, he was a father, brother, son, uncle, and friend to so many.
Visitation will take place on TUESDAY from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. Prayers and stories to celebrate Paul's life will begin at 7:30. On WEDNESDAY morning, all are asked to proceed directly to Our Lady of Victory Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 0'clock. There will be no burial at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deborah Keller, P.O Box 16783, West Haven, CT 06516 to support the future of Paul's boys. To leave an online remembrance for the Hotchkiss family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020