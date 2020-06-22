Paul Yashenko
1944 - 2020
Yashenko, Paul
Entered into rest at home, June 20, 2020, Paul Yashenko, 76, of New Haven; beloved father of Justin, Jordan and Jared Yashenko; born June 6, 1944, son of the late Anthony and Eleanor Yaskenko. Paul graduated Rutgurs University in 1956 and earned his Masters in Psycology at Southern Connectut State University. He devoted his life to education for 40 years as a History teacher at North Haven High School and later a Guidance Counselor at Amity Regioinal Junior High School in Bethany. He loved the beach and was an avid fan of the Yankees and UCONN Womens's Basketball.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Masks and maintaining social distancing guidlines are mandatory) Graveside services will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 22, 2020.
