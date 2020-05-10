Paula A. Craig
1965 - 2020
Craig, Paula A.
Paula Annette Craig was born on August 22, 1965 to Shirley (Coston) Joseph and the late Nathan Craig, Jr. Paula left to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Roland and Sally Coston and Nathan and Lucille Craig. Paula leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Dawn Coston; brother, Nathan Coston; and a host of relatives and friends. Paula graduated from James Hillhouse High School in 1984. She worked at the Gap. She loved to sing and dance. She especially loved gospel and R&B music. If you told her something, you better remember what you said because she didn't forget…What a memory!!! Paula was very loving and kindhearted. Throughout Paula's life, she was always fascinated with butterflies. She always said how uniquely beautiful they were. Whenever I saw her, or ended a phone call, she would leave me with these words, "God bless you, stay safe. I love you mom." I know whenever I see a beautiful butterfly it will be Paula's way of saying "God bless you, stay safe. I love you mom."
Memorial will take place on a later date. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Craig family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
