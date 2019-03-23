New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church
Paula Cunha Obituary
Cunha, Paula
Paula M. Cunha, age 50, of Wallingford passed away suddenly on March 17, 2019 in Macon, Georgia. Paula was born in Chaves, Portugal, daughter of Joaquim and Julia Orfao Cunha, both of Portugal. She is also survived by her children Marco Felipe Cunha and Samantha Cunha Boughton, both of NC, her sister Fernanda Cunha of West Haven, loving nieces Kaitlyn Carlson and Courtney Carlson, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Paula was a medical laboratory technician for the Hospital of Central Connecticut. Paula loved to travel, and enjoyed spending time with friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private. For online condolences please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 23, 2019
