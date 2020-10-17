1/1
Paula J. DiGiovanni
1949 - 2020
DiGiovanni, Paula J.
Paula J. DiGiovanni a 71 year old Oxford resident and wife of the late Philip DiGiovanni, entered into eternal rest Oct. 16. She was born Aug. 9, 1949 in Derby, daughter of the late Paul and Vivian Ayoub Shepherd. She worked as a school teacher for Cross St. Middle School in Naugatuck.
She graduated from Derby High School as a National Honor Student, then graduated from Southern CT State University, where she also earned a Master's Degree in Education. Paula was a parishioner of The Church of the Good Shepherd in Seymour, where she also served as Eucharistic minister and on several church committees. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Paul (Joy) of Oxford, her brother Thomas Shepherd of Mexico, her sister Lorraine Castaldi of West Palm Beach, Fl., grandchildren Philip, Cole & Cora of Oxford and several nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10:00 a.m. from The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia. Walk through calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. before the service. Burial follows in Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends who wish may make donations in her memory to The American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Pkwy, Ste 4, Waterbury, CT 06708.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
