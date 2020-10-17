DiGiovanni, Paula J.
Paula J. DiGiovanni a 71 year old Oxford resident and wife of the late Philip DiGiovanni, entered into eternal rest Oct. 16. She was born Aug. 9, 1949 in Derby, daughter of the late Paul and Vivian Ayoub Shepherd. She worked as a school teacher for Cross St. Middle School in Naugatuck.
She graduated from Derby High School as a National Honor Student, then graduated from Southern CT State University, where she also earned a Master's Degree in Education. Paula was a parishioner of The Church of the Good Shepherd in Seymour, where she also served as Eucharistic minister and on several church committees. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Paul (Joy) of Oxford, her brother Thomas Shepherd of Mexico, her sister Lorraine Castaldi of West Palm Beach, Fl., grandchildren Philip, Cole & Cora of Oxford and several nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10:00 a.m. from The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia. Walk through calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. before the service. Burial follows in Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends who wish may make donations in her memory to The American Cancer Society
, 1075 Chase Pkwy, Ste 4, Waterbury, CT 06708.