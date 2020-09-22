1/1
Paula M. Fino
1957 - 2020
Fino, Paula M
Paula Marie Fino, 63, of Milford, passed away September 14, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1957, in Bridgeport, CT to the late Dominic and Jacqueline (Fillion) Fino.
A graduate of Foran High School in Milford, she continued her education earning a degree in Computer Programming. Paula was an excellent computer programmer, and was the go-to person to help anyone with computer questions. Her experience and knowledge gave her the opportunity to travel for work to all but two states. She was a great Italian cook, loved music, and spending time with her family. She adored her two cats Bert and Ernie.
Survived by her brother, Robert (Sarah) Fino and their son Robert, Jr.; sister, Elizabeth (Richard) Armstrong; niece, Megan; and nephew, Brian Spear.
Please check back for updates regarding virtual services in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. The family is being compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave a memory or condolences for the family, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
