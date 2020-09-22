Fino, Paula M
Paula Marie Fino, 63, of Milford, passed away September 14, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1957, in Bridgeport, CT to the late Dominic and Jacqueline (Fillion) Fino.
A graduate of Foran High School in Milford, she continued her education earning a degree in Computer Programming. Paula was an excellent computer programmer, and was the go-to person to help anyone with computer questions. Her experience and knowledge gave her the opportunity to travel for work to all but two states. She was a great Italian cook, loved music, and spending time with her family. She adored her two cats Bert and Ernie.
Survived by her brother, Robert (Sarah) Fino and their son Robert, Jr.; sister, Elizabeth (Richard) Armstrong; niece, Megan; and nephew, Brian Spear.
Please check back for updates regarding virtual services in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
