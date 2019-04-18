Saccu, Paula Maria

Paula Maria Saccu, 55 of Hamden, CT passed away into the hands of God on April 16, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT on December 6, 1963. She was the daughter of Edward and Antoinette. Paula was a talented tap dancer during her younger years and later worked for Stop and Shop prior to her illness. The time spent with her two cats and late friend Lois were truly the best days of her life. Paula is survived by her brother, Edward P. Saccu of Hamden and many cousins throughout Connecticut. Her family would like to thank all her providers at Continuum of Care for their support in an effort to enhance her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory can be made to: The New Haven Animal Shelter, 81 Fournier St., New Haven, CT 06511. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019