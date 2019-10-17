|
Muro, Paula
Paula Balog Muro, 92, of North Haven, CT passed away peacefully in CT Hospice, October 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the widow of Gaetano (Guy Gates) Muro. She was born in Vintondale, PA a daughter of the late John and Anna Balog. Paula worked as a switchboard operator for several answering services before her retirement. While working as a lab assistant she met Guy (Gates) Muro and they were married on February 26, 1940. She was a loving mother and grandmother all of whom will miss excellent cooking. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Muro, Patricia Falk, and Christine Nickson; her sister Betty; and her grandchildren, Alex and Elizabeth Falk and Alexis and George Nickson. She was predeceased by her brothers, John, Mike, and Peter; and sisters, Ann, Helen, Sophie, Mary and Catherine. Her family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at CT Hospice for their care.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven Saturday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. A Funeral service will be held in Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church, 285 Alden Ave., New Haven at 10:00. Interment with her husband Guy in St. Lawrence will follow. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 18, 2019