Musacchio, Paula
Paula Musacchio, 71 years of age, of Milford, beloved wife of Anthony L. Musacchio, entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2020. Born on September 9, 1948 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ann Savona.
Paula was an employee of the archdiocese of New York for almost thirty years at St. Benedict's and St. Theresa's parishes in the Bronx. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and volunteering as a lunch mom at St. Mary's School.
Along with her husband, Paula leaves behind her children, Anthony, Vincent, and Danielle Musacchio; grandchildren, Isabella, Vinny, and Everly; and sister, Jo Ann Barbera.
Burial will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Paula Musacchio, 71 years of age, of Milford, beloved wife of Anthony L. Musacchio, entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2020. Born on September 9, 1948 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ann Savona.
Paula was an employee of the archdiocese of New York for almost thirty years at St. Benedict's and St. Theresa's parishes in the Bronx. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and volunteering as a lunch mom at St. Mary's School.
Along with her husband, Paula leaves behind her children, Anthony, Vincent, and Danielle Musacchio; grandchildren, Isabella, Vinny, and Everly; and sister, Jo Ann Barbera.
Burial will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2020.