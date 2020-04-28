|
|
Reagan, Paula
Paula Bresee Henry Reagan, 83, died peacefully at her home in Hamden, CT on Sunday, April 19th, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph E. Reagan, and five children: Kirk Henry (Mary) of Douglassville, PA; Joel Henry (Elise) of Glastonbury, CT; Elizabeth Reagan Parker (David) of San Rafael, CA; Jennifer Reagan McCleery (Michael) of North Haven, CT; Jed Reagan (Jodi) of South Pasadena, CA. She is also survived by one granddaughter and fifteen grandsons, and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Craig Henry and Brian Henry.
Paula was born in Champaign, Illinois in 1937, the third daughter of Paul and Josephine Bresee. She graduated as valedictorian from University of Illinois in three years with a Phi Beta Kappa membership. She then completed a Master's degree in history from Harvard University. During her lifetime, she was a dedicated mother, wife, church attendee, volunteer, friend, and grandmother. She made a difference in many lives. She also worked as a high school teacher and real estate agent/manager, and in her free time always enjoyed reading, church, bridge, tennis, travel, and playing games with family. Paula was deeply loving and deeply loved. She will be greatly missed.
Condolences can be sent to Joseph Reagan, 27 Spring Glen Terrace, Hamden, CT 06517. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to:
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020