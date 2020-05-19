Pauline Corrigan
1929 - 2020
Corrigan, Pauline
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Pauline Corrigan, resident of the Mary Wade Home of New Haven and formerly of Branford and Georgetown, CT. She passed on April 20, 2020, lost to complications from COVID-19 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Pauline was born May 7, 1929 in Niagara Falls, NY, daughter of the late George and Rita Pernettas. She was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, having been based at Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, LA and worked for over 30 years in the Communications Department of Norwalk Hospital. She was loved for her kindness and wonderful sense of humor.
Predeceased by her husband Peter Corrigan, she is survived by her beloved children, Michael (Dory) Corrigan of Danbury, Michele Corrigan and John Corrigan, both of Branford, Tracey Millet of Longmeadow, MA, and Stephanie Corrigan of Needham, MA; her cherished grandchildren, Christine, David, Elizabeth, Greta and Jacob; and her sister, Shirley Galehouse of Doylestown, OH.
Services and burial will be private. For online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in Shoreline Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
