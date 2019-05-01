Mower, Pauline

Pauline E. Mower, 98, of Hamden, passed away at Hamden Healthcare Center on Wednesday, May 1st. Born in New Haven on June 30, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Sophie (Weiler) Patterson. She was the spouse of the late Russell H. Mower. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her son, Russell D. Mower of Hamden. Pauline worked for Home Insurance Co. for 29 years, and was the first female Claims Adjuster in Connecticut. She served as a Past President of the Rosary Society of St. John the Baptist Church and the New Haven Women's Club, and also taught Adult Education for 16 years at Hamden High School.

Friends are invited to visit with Pauline's family on Saturday, May 4th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rita's Church. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. To send condolences to her family, please see obituary at:

www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019