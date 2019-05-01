New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Mower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Mower

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Mower Obituary
Mower, Pauline
Pauline E. Mower, 98, of Hamden, passed away at Hamden Healthcare Center on Wednesday, May 1st. Born in New Haven on June 30, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Sophie (Weiler) Patterson. She was the spouse of the late Russell H. Mower. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her son, Russell D. Mower of Hamden. Pauline worked for Home Insurance Co. for 29 years, and was the first female Claims Adjuster in Connecticut. She served as a Past President of the Rosary Society of St. John the Baptist Church and the New Haven Women's Club, and also taught Adult Education for 16 years at Hamden High School.
Friends are invited to visit with Pauline's family on Saturday, May 4th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rita's Church. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. To send condolences to her family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now