Pauline Panicali
1935 - 2020
Panicali, Pauline
Pauline D'Aniello Panicali, 85, of Hamden beloved wife of Joseph A. Panicali Sr. passed away on June 25, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving mother of Joseph A. (Debra) Panicali Jr. of Branford, Mark D. (Lori) Panicali of Massachusetts, Robert P. (Louise) Panicali of Guilford and Richard R. Panicali of Pittsburgh. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of Anna Gambardella and Antoinette D'Aniello both of Hamden and the late Frank D'Aniello. Pauline was born in New Haven on June 5, 1935 daughter of the late Ernest and Adeline D'Aniello. Prior to her retirement Pauline was a Clerical Worker for the Yale University Athletic Department.
Relatives and friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven THURSDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Masks are a requirement. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Pauline's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
