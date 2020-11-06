ROMANO, PAULINE

Pauline Gojuk Romano, 101, of East Haven, CT, formerly of North Ft. Myers, FL, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Born in New Haven to Katherine & John Gojuk on May 9, 1919. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale Romano for 63 years. Pauline leaves behind her son Paul (Kathy) of Oakland Park, FL and daughter Patricia Romano Esposito (late Pasquale) of East Haven, CT. She is also survived by her sister Carol Rossi of North Haven, 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Peter and Nicholas Gojuk, and sisters Ann O'Keefe and Mary Barnes.

Pauline was very active with the CT Classics Drum Corp as their seamstress and "second" mom to all the members. She loved to sew and do word search puzzles. After her sight failed, she was determined to keep strong and enjoyed shopping with her daughter and sister. She was a big NY Yankee fan and would cheer them on with gusto. She had a 20 year career in the insurance industry and after retiring to Florida she did volunteer work at Cape Coral Hospital. She was also involved with the German American Club in Florida as the social membership and decorating chairpersons.

Funeral arrangements will be private.



