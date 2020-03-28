|
Orlando, Pauline Torello
Pauline Torello Orlando, age 77, of Branford entered into rest on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Center. For the past 53 years, she was the beloved wife of Philip Orlando.
Born in New Haven on July 5, 1942, Pauline was a daughter of the late Anthony and Phyllis Celone Torello. After graduating Hillhouse High School in 1960, she worked for Yale University's Sterling Memorial Library for close to 40 years before retiring. She was a lifelong resident of Westville and a parishioner of St. Aedan Parish before moving to Branford in 2017.
Besides husband, Pauline is survived by her daughters Laura Orlando Hanley (Patrick) of Old Saybrook and Janet Orlando Adler (Ken) of Shelton and 5 beloved grandchildren, Brianna, Robert & Jocelyn Hanley and Erin & Tanya Adler.
Her favorite activities included spending time with friends at West Haven beach, visiting Christmas shops and collecting Dept. 56 village houses. She also enjoyed going to the casino, and spending time with her grandchildren, who she loved beyond words.
Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions visitation will take place on TUESDAY, March 31, and is limited to family and close friends. Interment will take place at a later date and will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to . Arrangements are in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Please visit our website to leave an online message for Pauline's family:
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020