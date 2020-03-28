New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Orlando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Torello Orlando


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Torello Orlando Obituary
Orlando, Pauline Torello
Pauline Torello Orlando, age 77, of Branford entered into rest on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Center. For the past 53 years, she was the beloved wife of Philip Orlando.
Born in New Haven on July 5, 1942, Pauline was a daughter of the late Anthony and Phyllis Celone Torello. After graduating Hillhouse High School in 1960, she worked for Yale University's Sterling Memorial Library for close to 40 years before retiring. She was a lifelong resident of Westville and a parishioner of St. Aedan Parish before moving to Branford in 2017.
Besides husband, Pauline is survived by her daughters Laura Orlando Hanley (Patrick) of Old Saybrook and Janet Orlando Adler (Ken) of Shelton and 5 beloved grandchildren, Brianna, Robert & Jocelyn Hanley and Erin & Tanya Adler.
Her favorite activities included spending time with friends at West Haven beach, visiting Christmas shops and collecting Dept. 56 village houses. She also enjoyed going to the casino, and spending time with her grandchildren, who she loved beyond words.
Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions visitation will take place on TUESDAY, March 31, and is limited to family and close friends. Interment will take place at a later date and will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to . Arrangements are in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Please visit our website to leave an online message for Pauline's family:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -