Karmasin, Pearl

Pearl Karmasin, 100, of 18 Tower Lane New Haven, passed away peacefully October 19, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Pearl was born in New York, the daughter of Hyman and Sarah Black. She was predeceased by her loving husband Morris. Pearl moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut as a child and graduated from Central High School. Pearl was a feminine pioneer in that she worked her entire adult life, mainly as a bookkeeper. She began her career working for her dad at his dress factory. When her dad retired, she and Morris bought a dry cleaners in Trumbull, Clean-O-Rama. From there she worked for Ross and Roberts in Trumbull until Morris retired and they moved to Tamarac, Florida, where she finished her career at American Express. Pearl enjoyed 30 wonderful years in Florida but decided to return to Connecticut after her husband passed away. She spent the last 10 years at The Towers, where she enjoyed all the programs and activities available. In Pearl's young adult years, she was active in the Masonic counterpart, The Golden Chain, where she was Matron and Soloist. It was here where she made her lifelong firends. Pearl had a beautiful voice and loved singing at all her family celebrations. Pearl is survived by her loving friend Herb Mermelstein, and her daughters Marlene Paige (Gene) and Geraldine Katz (Gerald). She shall miss her beloved grandchildren: Michael Ficarro (Eve), Alan Ficarro, Stefanie Rucker (Lyle), Jason Katz (Elizabeth), and Dr. Laurie Katz. Pearl's great-grandchildren: Max, Sam, Josh, Moriah and Joshua will also miss her dearly. Memorial contributions can be made to The Towers Foundation, 18 Tower Lane New Haven. A private funeral will take place at the Star of David Memorial Chapel in Tamarac, FL, where Pearl will be buried beside her husband, Morris.



