Nelson, Pearl
Pearl Staggers Nelson Rush at the age of 87 peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2nd at Gardner Heights Health Care Center in Shelton, CT. Pearl was born on August 3, 1932 in Salters, South Carolina. Pearl was employed at St. Raphael Hospital for 25 years until her retirement in 1995. After retiring, she moved to Kingstree, So. Carolina where she joined Bethlehem Baptist Church in Salters, So. Carolina. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and decorating her home. She and her late husband, James Richard Nelson had seven children. Pearl was predeceased by her sons William, Kenneth and Ronald Nelson. Pearl leaves to cherish her memories, her children Richard Nelson (Edith), Sharon Dixon, Perry Nelson (Laura) and Daniel Nelson. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be celebrated privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020