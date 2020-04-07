New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Nelson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Nelson Obituary
Nelson, Pearl
Pearl Staggers Nelson Rush at the age of 87 peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2nd at Gardner Heights Health Care Center in Shelton, CT. Pearl was born on August 3, 1932 in Salters, South Carolina. Pearl was employed at St. Raphael Hospital for 25 years until her retirement in 1995. After retiring, she moved to Kingstree, So. Carolina where she joined Bethlehem Baptist Church in Salters, So. Carolina. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and decorating her home. She and her late husband, James Richard Nelson had seven children. Pearl was predeceased by her sons William, Kenneth and Ronald Nelson. Pearl leaves to cherish her memories, her children Richard Nelson (Edith), Sharon Dixon, Perry Nelson (Laura) and Daniel Nelson. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be celebrated privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -