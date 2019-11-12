|
|
DelMonico, Pearl White
Pearl White DelMonico, 86, beloved wife of John R. DelMonico of New Haven passed away November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Ruby (Ralph) Caruso of Branford and Angelina "Angel" DelMonico of East Haven. Cherished grandmother of Lisa and Michael Gaudioso and the late Peter Gaudioso. Caring great-grandmother of Jenna, Michael, Megan, Matt, Isabella, Anthony and the late Felicia Varriale. Pearl was born in New Haven on July 29, 1933 a daughter of the late Manuel and Olga Baldini White. She was predeceased by sisters, Elizabeth Wright, Jeannette Consiglio, Rose Shanks, Olga Miller and brothers, Alfred and Manuel White. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Thursday morning at 11:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY MORNING from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sign Pearl's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2019