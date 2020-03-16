|
Esquilin, Pedro
Pedro "Peter" Esquilin, 59, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Cheryl Zweeres Esquilin. He was born in New Haven on September 7, 1960 and was the son of the late Pedro and Alice Cunningham Shanks Esquilin. Peter was a graduate of Hillhouse High School, served in the National Guard and had worked for the former M & T Deli, Whalley Avenue, New Haven for many years, then at Lowe's, Route 80, East Haven and later for many different Stop & Shop Stores in the New Haven county, the last being in West Haven. He enjoyed music, watching Star Trek and reading comic books. Brother of Linda Hopkins, Alice Morales (Jesus), Virginia Esquilin (Richard Greatsinger), Margaret Nanguy, Robert Esquilin, Patricia Ciarleglio (Louis) and Francesca Tuma (Jason). Brother-in-law of Danny Zweeres. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and two of his closest friends Eddie and Barbara Bright-Vonna.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A catholic funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2020