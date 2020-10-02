1/1
Peggy-Ann Rauccio
Rauccio, Peggy-Ann
Peggy-Ann Rauccio, of Hamden, CT entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020. Peggy-Ann was born in New Haven, CT on November 4, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Salvatore Andrew Rauccio and Helen (Moran) Rauccio. She was predeceased by her sister, Marie (Rauccio) Harrell and the love of her life, Elton Louis McClain Sr. Peggy-Ann is survived by her three biological children, Stephanie McClain and Salvatore Andrew McClain of Hamden, CT and Donnell McClain of Warsaw, NC, her step-children Elton Jr., Freida, Botonya, Lamont McClain and Dena Draughn. A multitude of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was "Nana" to so many other children that she had babysat for helping so many single working mothers. She had welcomed many into her home for some homemade Italian or soul food and conversation. She will be remembered most for saying, "I love you to the moon and back," instead of saying goodbye.
A private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 at Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2020.
