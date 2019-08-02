|
Libsch, Perpetua
Perpetua Libsch passed away peacefully July 31, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Bavaria, Germany in 1934. Perpetua was the loving wife of Alfons Libsch for 63 years, and loving mother of Anton, Frank (Katy), Helen and Edmond (Malvina) Libsch. She is also survived by a sister Maria Zweng and a brother Berthold Ott. She was the proud grandmother of Anton, Emanuel and Xerxes.
Perpetua was renowned for her cooking and baking skills, and she enjoyed the large gatherings of lifelong friends and family that these tasty meals brought together. She graced us with lively stories and songs from her childhood. Her kind heart, spirit and sunny disposition are sorely missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10 in Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. There will be no visiting hours. The LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC. is in care of arrangements. You are invited to sign the guest book for Mrs. Libsch online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 3, 2019