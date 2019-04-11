New Haven Register Obituaries
|
The Weller Funeral Home
493 Whitney Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St., (corner of Dwight)
Saxe, Dr. Perry
Dr. Perry R. Saxe passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Perry was born March 22, 1926 in Little River, Florida to Samuel and Tillie Saxe and moved to Connecticut as a young child. In 1944, after graduating from Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Perry enlisted in the Army and fought in the European Theater for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon his return, he attended the University of Connecticut, graduating in only 2 years, and went on to the University of Maryland Dental School. In 1949, he married Barbara Miller and together they raised five children. During that time, Perry thrived as a successful dentist in Milford, CT. He was beloved by his patients and served generations of families. Perry served as President of the Milford Rotary Club and as a Milford Alderman, leading the majority Democratic Party. He was a champion bridge player and earned the title of Grand Master. He was a voracious reader with a particular interest in history and biographies. He traveled extensively, was an avid golfer, loved the theater, and obtained his pilot's license. As his children grew, he enjoyed coaching basketball and baseball. He will be remembered most for his generosity and great sense of humor. He is survived by his beloved partner, Naomi Rappoport, brothers Stan Saxe and Jack Saxe, loving children, Joe (Carol), Andy (Lonnie), Gary (Linda), Tracy (Heidi) and Lisa; grandchildren Jodie Saxe, Danielle Saxe-Feldman (Jared Feldman), Jaclyn Saxe, Ryan Saxe, Samantha Saxe and Tyler Saxe and great-granddaughter, Olivia Feldman. He was predeceased by his dear wife, Barbara, and cherished grandson, Jeremy Saxe.
Funeral service will be held at the Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., (corner of Dwight), Sunday at 12 noon. The interment will be in the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. Donations in his memory may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510 New York, NY 10017. To sign a memorial book, please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2019
