Grossi, Peter A.
Peter Arnold Grossi of Brooklyn, NY died peacefully at home on May 27, 2020. He was born in New Haven on June 15, 1949 to the late Peter (Pierino) and Cecelia T Camarota Grossi. Peter served his country with honor in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded 2 Purple Hearts and the Army Commendation Medal. After being honorably discharged he entered South Central Community College in New Haven where he continued studies while working at the Veterans Administration in West Haven. A journeyman carpenter, Peter was a member of American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1674 at the VAMC since 1975 and served as local president from 1982-1986. In 1984 he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the State University of New York Labor Studies, concentrating on union leadership and administration. That same year he was elected to the Executive Board of the Greater New Haven Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO. This was the first time a federal union official had served in that position since the Council was formed. In 1986 until 1996, he was elected as the National Vice President of AFGE First District which represents workers in the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. He achieved another "first" in 1985 when he was the first federal employee ever to serve as a Loaned Representative to the New Haven Combined Federal Campaign. In his later years he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a human resources manager from 2006 until his passing. Peter was the father of Peter Grossi and Toni Grossi and was predeceased by his sister Linda Tullo.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in Center Cemetery, North Haven with his family. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Peter's arrangements. Share a memory and sign his guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 1, 2020.