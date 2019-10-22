|
|
Aurora Jr., Peter
Peter Aurora Jr. of West Haven died peacefully at home on October 20, 2019. He was the husband of Geralyn Castellano Aurora. Born in New Haven on September 21, 1952 to the late Peter and Louise Dilisio Aurora, he was a master plumber and former owner of PA Services. Peter took a lot of pride in his plumbing skills. He loved music, enjoyed a good pizza and always liked going to Libby's for Italian ice. He was the proud and devoted father of Peter Aurora III (Melissa), Angela Aurora Wilson (Darchell), Joseph Aurora (Robyn) and Stephanie Aurora. He loved spending time with his grandchildren Brianna, Joseph, Jalen, Cameran, Ava, Peter, Leiana and Carter and his dogs Tina and Lucy.
Visiting hours will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made to the Aurora family through the funeral director. Share a memory and sign Pete's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019