New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Aurora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Aurora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Aurora Obituary
Aurora Jr., Peter
Peter Aurora Jr. of West Haven died peacefully at home on October 20, 2019. He was the husband of Geralyn Castellano Aurora. Born in New Haven on September 21, 1952 to the late Peter and Louise Dilisio Aurora, he was a master plumber and former owner of PA Services. Peter took a lot of pride in his plumbing skills. He loved music, enjoyed a good pizza and always liked going to Libby's for Italian ice. He was the proud and devoted father of Peter Aurora III (Melissa), Angela Aurora Wilson (Darchell), Joseph Aurora (Robyn) and Stephanie Aurora. He loved spending time with his grandchildren Brianna, Joseph, Jalen, Cameran, Ava, Peter, Leiana and Carter and his dogs Tina and Lucy.
Visiting hours will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made to the Aurora family through the funeral director. Share a memory and sign Pete's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now