Boynton, Peter
Peter Boynton, 84, of East Haven, died September 15, 2019 at the Arden House in Hamden. He was the beloved husband of Betsy Lendroth Boynton. Peter was born April 19, 1935 in Greenwich, CT, son of the late Frank T. Craven and Lois Hutchins Boynton. He grew up in Haycock Point, Branford, and graduated from Carson Long Military Academy in Pennsylvania in 1954. He worked at the Atlantic Wire Mill after graduation, then served in the U.S. Marine Corps, active duty from January 1956 – January 1959 and in the reserves for three more years. He worked for the Tucker Machine Company for many years as a machinist and tool maker, as well as Orion Machine Corp., Associated Tool and M&M Machine Company until retiring in 1996. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Branford. He shared his love of the water with family and friends, hosting weekend boat outings on Long Island Sound for many years. Besides his wife, Peter is survived by his daughter, Linda Boynton Shields of East Haven and his grandson Adam Peter Shields. He was predeceased by his son Peter E. Boynton. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Branford. Burial will follow in Branford Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite # 4B, Southington, CT 06489, or to the First Congregational Church of Branford, 1009 Main St., Branford, 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019