Peter Pacitto
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
MAHAR & SON FUNERAL HOME
628 Main Street
Bennington, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
MAHAR & SON FUNERAL HOME
628 Main Street
Bennington, IL
View Map
Peter C. Pacitto II Obituary
Pacitto II, Peter C.
Peter C. Pacitto II, 82, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to the late Grace Olin Pacitto. Mr. Pacitto was born in Shaftsbury, VT on Oct. 5, 1936, son of the late Peter C. Pacitto Sr. and Amelia D'Amelia Pacitto. He grew up and lived in Shaftsbury, VT until moving to Oxford twenty-five years ago. In CT, he was the owner of P & P Foundations. Peter enjoyed his camp in Shaftsbury, hunting, snowmobiling, taking rides in the country, eating at nice restaurants, tinkering in his shed on his tractors and most importantly time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving daughters, Bethany P. Conti (Daniel) of Ansonia, CT and Wanda P. Horenian (Ara) of Oxford, CT, loving sons, Peter C. Pacitto III of Beacon Falls, CT, Christopher J. Pacitto (Carol) of Bristol, CT and Terry M. Pacitto (Julie) of Southbury, CT, cherished grandchildren, Jason Russell (Jessica), Paul Russell (Krystal), Amy McVay, Sara Tylinski (Matt), Angela Page, Erica Pacitto (Tom), Heidi Lombardo (Matt), Holli Delaney (Chris), Caitlyn Pacitto, John Pacitto (Valerie), Janet Lorancaitis (Bart) and Jenna Pacitto, 17 great-grandchildren, sisters, Pauline Cooke, Viola Myers and Ida Mert of Shaftsbury, VT, Anna Becker of Bennington, VT and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John M. Pacitto and a sister, Esther Greene. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in the MAHAR & SON FUNERAL HOME, 628 Main Street in Bennington, VT. At 2:00 pm, a funeral service will take place followed by inurnment in St. John's Cemetery in N. Bennington, VT. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia, CT has been privileged with the arrangements in CT. To send an act of sympathy, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019
