New Haven Register Obituaries
Peter C. Sportino Jr. Obituary
Sportino, Peter C. Jr.
Entered into rest, Sept. 17, 2019, Peter C. Sportino, Jr., 95 of Hamden husband of Mary Sportino; father ofDonna Nelson and husband Stan Gucwa, Peter S. Sportino and wife Karen Sportino; step-father of Daniela and Antonio Innaimo; grandfather of Michael and Daniel Charm, Jeff and Steven Nelson; great-grandfather of Sadie Rose Nelson; predeceased by parents Peter and Teresa Savarese Sportino and his first wife Mercia. He was a 1943 graduate of Hill House High School and received his bachelor's degree from UCONN in 1946. Peter served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant in the 83rd Division Signal Company and retired from Bristol Babcock, Inc. He continued to work for Connecticut Communications and later at Crest Ford. Family and friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Diabetes Assn. www.diabetes.org.Offer condolences only at marescafunerlahome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 19, 2019
